Ice Bears Announce Front Office Promotions

Published on January 13, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Knoxville Ice Bears News Release







The Knoxville Ice Bears are pleased to announce the promotion of two front office employees, effective immediately. Drew King has been elevated to the position of Director of Game Operations and Fryderyk Ulmer is now the organization's Promotions Manager.

"Drew King's ability to adapt, lead, and provide solutions has been instrumental to our growth, and his promotion to Director of Game Operations is well deserved," said General Manager Dave Feather. "Fryderyk Ulmer's positive energy and willingness to take on any challenge make him a perfect fit as Promotions Manager as we continue to strengthen our community presence."

King first joined the Ice Bears as an intern in 2022 before becoming a full-time corporate sales executive in 2024. The University of Tennessee graduate will oversee game day operations to execute sponsorship elements and enhance fan experience. He is also a former Tennessee Ice Vols player and served as the club's President.

Ulmer joined the Ice Bears sales staff shortly after graduating from East Tennessee State University with a B.S. in Sports Management last spring. His new role will include managing player relations and growing the team's presence in the community.

Knoxville's next home game is Friday at the Civic Coliseum against the Huntsville Havoc for Disney Night at 7:30.







SPHL Stories from January 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.