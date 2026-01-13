Storm's Mattson, Sanders Named Warrior Hockey SPHL Co-Players of the Week

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL announced today that Leif Mattson and Devin Sanders of the Quad City Storm have been named Warrior Hockey SPHL Co-Players of the Week for January 5-11.

Mattson scored once and added eight assists while Sanders scored five goals and assisted on two others as Quad City took two of three from Pensacola over the weekend.

On Friday, Mattson set up five Quad City goals, one shy of the team record, while Sanders recorded his first professional hat trick and added an assist of his own, as the Storm downed Pensacola 7-5. The duo teamed up on Quad City's only goal in Saturday's 4-1 loss, with Sanders scoring his fourth of the weekend on assists from Mattson and Jesper Tarkiainen. On Sunday, Sanders and Mattson each scored once, while combining for three assists in Quad City's 5-1 win over the Ice Flyers.

Mattson is currently second in the SPHL in points (35) and game-winning goals (four - tied), ranks third in assists (23) and plus-minus rating (+13), and is fourth and fifth in power play assists (nine - tied) and power play points (12), respectively.

Sanders, a native of Niagara Falls, ON, is now tied second in the SPHL in goals (16), while ranking sixth with 28 points.

Other nominees for Warrior Hockey Player of the Week: Drake Glover, Birmingham (3 gp, 2g, 1a), Blake Holmes, Fayetteville (2 gp, 1g, 1a), Connor Galloway, Huntsville (2 gp, 1g, 3a), Josh Boyko, Macon (2-0-0, 1.00 gaa, 0.966 save%, shutout), Tyler German, Pensacola (3 gp, 2g, 1a), Alec Baer, Peoria (2 gp, 1g, 4a, +4), and Matt O'Dea, Roanoke (3 gp, 1g, 3a)







