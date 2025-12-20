Muise Earns ECHL Call-Up, Marksmen Add Goaltender Matt Sayles

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, announced Saturday that goaltender Colby Muise was called up to the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL and in a separate transaction, the signing of goaltender Matt Sayles.

Muise, 27, has appeared in 14 games for the Marksmen this season, posting a 2.23 GAA with a .915 save percentage and one shutout for an 8-5-1 record.

Prior to being acquired in a trade over the offseason, the Yarmouth, Nova Scotia native spent last season with the Peoria Rivermen. In 31 appearances, he posted a league-high 1.68 GAA, .933 save percentage and eight shutouts for a 23-3-4 record, which earned him Goaltender of the Year honors. Muise also earned a call-up last season to the ECHL's Adirondack Thunder, where he appeared in nine games posting a 3.71 GAA and .867 save percentage.

In a separate transaction, the Marksmen have signed goaltender Matt Sayles.

Sayles, 25, started the season with the Pee Dee IceCats in the FPHL. In 16 appearances, the Milton, Georgia native posted a 3.27 GAA and .891 save percentage.

Prior to his professional career, Sayles had a four-year stint with Nazareth College (NCAA III). In 58 appearances with the Golden Flyers, he posted a 3.05 GAA and .896 save percentage.

Fayetteville returns to home action tonight against the Knoxville Ice Bears for Winter Wonderland featuring Frozen presented by Carolina Illumination. Puck drop from the Crown Coliseum is set for 6 p.m. EST.

Tickets can be purchased here: https://marksmenhockey.com/tickets/single-game/







