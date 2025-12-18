Marksmen Add Rookie Forward Blake Humphrey

Published on December 18, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, announced on Thursday the signing of forward Blake Humphrey.

Humphrey, 23, started this season with Lake Superior State University (NCAA), appearing in six games.

Last season, the Syracuse, New York native appeared in 30 games for the Lakers, recording two goals and six assists.

Prior to Lake Superior, he spent two seasons with Sacred Heart University, logging six goals and 14 assists for the Pioneers in 61 games played.

Humphrey and the Marksmen are back in action back home on Friday, Dec. 19, against the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs for Winter Wonderland Weekend featuring Dickens A Christmas Carol presented by Downtown Alliance. Puck drop from the Crown Coliseum is set for 7 p.m. EST.

Tickets can be purchased here: https://marksmenhockey.com/tickets/single-game/







SPHL Stories from December 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.