C.J. Valerian, Benjamin Lindberg Both Called up to ECHL

Published on December 18, 2025

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs







ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Thursday that defensemen C.J. Valerian and Benjamin Lindberg have both been called up to the ECHL. Valerian will join the Tahoe Knight Monsters, while Lindberg will return to the Adirondack Thunder.

Valerian is in his fifth season in the Star City, ranking fifth among defensemen and 12th among all players on the all-time games played list for the franchise with 125 appearances for the Dawgs. This season, the 30-year-old defenseman has two goals, seven assists, 42 penalty minutes, and a team-leading plus-five rating in 21 appearances for Roanoke. Since joining the Dawgs out of New England College (NCAA-DIII) in February 2022, the Gates Mills, Ohio native has recorded 15 goals, 34 assists, and 194 penalty minutes. Valerian's career plus/minus rating of plus-47 ranks atop the franchise's all-time leaderboard. In 25 career postseason games for the Dawgs, Valerian has one goal, six assists, and a plus-six rating to go along with his 2023 President's Cup championship ring. Valerian also made 20 appearances last season in the ECHL with Bloomington and Reading.

Lindberg joined the Dawgs in early December after beginning this season in Peoria. The 26-year-old defenseman has one goal, two assists, four penalty minutes, and an even plus/minus rating in five games so far for Roanoke, and previously had seven penalty minutes, one fighting major, and a plus-three rating in his eight games with the Rivermen this season. Prior to this season, Lindberg played in 57 regular season games for the SPHL's Evansville Thunderbolts during the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons, recording seven goals, eight assists, 71 penalty minutes, and a plus-three rating, while also adding three assists and a plus-four rating in 12 career postseason games en route to a President's Cup championship with Evansville last spring. The East Aurora, New York native also played in 15 games in the ECHL last season for the Adirondack Thunder and Worcester Railers.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will visit the Fayetteville Marksmen on Friday, December 19, at 7:00 P.M. EST at the Crown Coliseum.







