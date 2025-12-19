Havoc Lock Down the Blue Line, Shut out Storm

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc broke their five-game losing streak and held strong, shutting out the Quad City Storm 1-0 on Thursday night.

The first period saw much free flowing hockey. Both teams created strong chances, standing even with 11 shots on goal by the end of the period.

Skating into the second frame tied at 0-0, the tight contest continued. The goalies stood tall in their respective creases, making one save after another and keeping it hard for any puck to fly past them. At 18:56, Connor Galloway, assisted by Gio Procopio, capitalized on an opportunity, putting the Havoc on the board just before the second intermission.

Tensions spiked and spilled over early into the third period when Connor Fries and a Storm defense man dropped the gloves, receiving a matching pair of major penalties for fighting. After two delay of game penalties against the Havoc, there was a brief period of 5-on-3 hockey. Staying calm through the heightened pressure, Brian Wilson denied all attempts at an equalizer, recording a shutout.

Brian Wilson stopped 20-of-20 shots to secure the shutout win. Huntsville went 0-for-1 on the power play.

The Havoc will stay home for their next game against the Evansville Thunderbolts on Friday, December 19 at Roto-Rooter Ice at the Propst Arena.







