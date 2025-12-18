Thunderbolts Shut out 2-0 at Peoria

Published on December 18, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Evansville Thunderbolts News Release







Peoria, Ill.: Thursday morning's game in Peoria was a low-scoring one, in which Evansville could not build off a strong start with a goal, as the Thunderbolts were defeated 2-0 by the Rivermen. The Thunderbolts' next home game at Ford Center will be on Saturday, December 20th against the Peoria Rivermen at 7:00pm CT.

Evansville out-chanced the Rivermen heavily in the first period, with the closest opportunity being a near-breakaway for Isaac Chapman as he hit the post. Peoria capitalized on a 5-on-3 power play 12:00 into the second period as Michael McChesney scored to give the Rivermen the lead. It was very low-event on both ends the rest of the way, with the Rivermen adding another goal with just over 2 minutes remaining, scored by Daniel Chartrand. Despite pulling Adam Manji, the Thunderbolts were held scoreless down the stretch, 2-0 the final score. Manji played very well in his first start as an Evansville Thunderbolt, stopping 24 of 26 shots. The Thunderbolts and Rivermen meet again on Saturday, December 20th in Peoria, with Evansville leading the regular season series 3-2.

