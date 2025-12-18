Latinovich Schools Thunderbolts, Earns Second Straight Shutout in Front of Record Education Day Crowd

Published on December 18, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

PEORIA, IL - Rivermen goaltender Nick Latinovich turned aside all 24 shots he faced from Evansville, earning his second consecutive shutout as the Peoria Rivermen (12-8-0) claimed a 2-0 victory over the Evansville Thunderbolts (11-5-2). The Thursday morning win, which unfolded before an Education Day record crowd of 9,211 at Carver Arena, featured goals from Michael McChesney and Daniel Chartrand.

Thursday's crowd was not only the largest for an education day game for the Rivermen but also ranked as the ninth-largest crowd in Peoria's 44-year history and sixth-largest in SPHL history. The Rivermen have shut out opponents each of the last three years when playing their home education game.

The Rivermen will be on the road on Saturday, December 20, as the Rivermen take on the Evansville Thunderbolts in Evansville, Indiana, in their last game before the holidays. Face-off is set for 7:00 pm.

FIRST PERIOD

Both goaltenders were under siege in the first period as both the Rivermen and the Thunderbolts sent 12 shots on goal in the first period. Despite several high-quality chances for both Peoria and Evansville, both sides settled for a scoreless deadlock through the first 20 minutes.

SECOND PERIOD

The middle frame began similarly to the first, but around the halfway mark, both teams earned power plays, requiring strong penalty killing. Peoria successfully killed a high-sticking minor with Evansville's second-ranked power play on the ice. Later, the Rivermen gained a five-on-three advantage against the SPHL's top-ranked penalty kill. Michael McChesney, one of the team's power play leaders, won the face-off, collected the puck, and maneuvered into the slot. With teammates screening the goalie, McChesne y fired a hard wrist shot through traffic, scoring to give the Rivermen a 1-0 lead.

THIRD PERIOD

Peoria played a stout defensive game in the third, aided by its goaltender, Latinovich. The Thunderbolts only managed six shots on goal as the Rivermen made a priority out of blocking shots and disrupting passing lanes. Late in the third, Khaden Henry tracked down the puck along the left-wing boards and sent a turn-around shot toward the net. Rivermen forward Daniel Chartrand was standing in front of the goal and deflected the Henry shot into the top shelf and into the back of the net for his second goal of the season to extend Peoria's lead to 2-0. Despite a late period push by Evansville, Latinovich and the Rivermen defense held firm, holding Evansville off the board.







