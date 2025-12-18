Skinner Joins Havoc

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc have signed goalie Dysen Skinner ahead of 2 home games.

Skinner, a 6-foot-1mgoaltender from Billings, Montana, brings to Huntsville a blend of strong collegiate credentials and early professional experience. Over four seasons at University of Wisconsin-River Falls, Skinner appeared in 61 NCAA Division III games, posting a 31-25-2 record, a 2.12 goals-against average (GAA), a .918 save percentage, and five career shutouts. He was consistently among his conference's top netminders and never finished a collegiate season below a .900 save percentage. In his final collegiate campaign (2023-24), Skinner posted an 8-4-2 record with a 1.77 GAA, .930 save percentage, and three shutouts, leading the WIAC in goals against average.

After college, Skinner turned pro and began in the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) with the Carolina Thunderbirds on a professional tryout, where he went 2-0-0 with a .970 save percentage and 1.00 GAA, both top marks in the league during his stint.

Later he signed with SPHL clubs and earned early recognition - including Warrior SPHL Player of the Week honors after going 2-0-0 with a .986 save percentage, 0.44 GAA, and a professional shutout in his first action with the Macon Mayhem.

During the 2024-25 SPHL season, Skinner appeared in 17 games with Macon, recording a .921 save percentage, 2.60 GAA, one shutout and a 6-7-1 record before being involved in roster movement and sent over to Peoria where he made appearances in 4 games.

He has also seen limited action at the ECHL level, making one appearance with the Atlanta Gladiators, where he logged a single outing with a .846 save percentage and 6.00 GAA.







