Havoc Outskate Ice Flyers in 5-1 Finish

PENSACOLA, Fla. - The Huntsville Havoc handed the Pensacola Ice Flyers their first regulation home loss of the season with a dominant 5-1 road win Saturday night.

The puck had just dropped in the first period when Dom Procopio and an Ice Flyers defense man dropped their gloves to fight, earning a five-minute penalty each. After battling for chances, Connor Galloway, assisted by Frank Trazzera and Connor Fries, opened scoring at 16:16. Although the Ice Flyers would outshoot the Havoc 15-13, the Havoc kept consistent pressure in the offensive zone. A minute later and two minutes before the first intermission, Nathan Berke put a puck on the top shelf, extending the lead to 2-0.

The second period stayed scoreless and otherwise quiet besides a minor penalty for each team. Trying to get onto the board, the Ice Flyers maintained offensive pressure and kept the Havoc defense busy. Brian Wilson stood ready between the pipes to deny their 10 attempts at a goal.

Maintaining the two-goal lead required hard work in the final period. With two assessed penalties against the Havoc, they had to endure a brief stretch of 5on3 hockey early into the period. Firing a puck from afar, Cole Reginato, backed by Connor Galloway, made the insurance goal. At 14:17, the Ice Flyers answered for the first and only time that night, bringing the score to 3-1. Gio Procopio, supported by Connor Galloway and Connor Fries, fired a puck under the opposing goalie's pads for a 4-1 score. Just 35 seconds later, Cole Reginato scored on an empty net, sealing a 5-1 Havoc win.

Brian Wilson stopped 37-of-38 shots to ensure the victory. Huntsville went 0-for-2 on the power play.

