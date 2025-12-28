Havoc Win Heated Matchup, Edge Ice Flyers, 2-1

Published on December 27, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Huntsville Havoc News Release







PENSACOLA, Fla. - The Huntsville Havoc capitalized on two power-play chances and battled defensively to secure a narrow 2-1 victory over the Pensacola Ice Flyers.

The Ice Flyers got on the board at 6:09 of the first period. The Havoc responded by increasing offensive pressure, but the Ice Flyers' defense held strong. Both teams shut down quality chances, keeping the score at 1-0 in favor of the home team through the opening frame.

A calm first period yielded to an action-packed second. With the game still tight at the midway point, tempers flared. At 15:17, sticks and gloves hit the ice as several altercations broke out, resulting in a series of assessed penalties to both teams. The Havoc took advantage of the following power play when Austin Alger, assisted by Kevin Weaver-Vitale and Josh Kestner, scored the equalizer at 15:30. Additional pushing ensued at 16:14, but the game remained tied at 1-1 heading into the second intermission.

Skating into the final period locked at one apiece, both teams pushed for opportunities to get ahead. After a tripping call against the Ice Flyers, Austin Alger struck again on the power play, backed by Josh Kestner and Kevin Weaver-Vitale, giving the Havoc a 2-1 lead with just over a minute left in regulation. Huntsville held strong to close out the win.

Dysen Skinner stopped 24-of-25 shots to secure the road victory. Huntsville went 2-for-4 on the power play.

The Havoc will return home for their next game against the Knoxville Ice Bears on Tuesday, December 30 at Roto-Rooter Ice at the Propst Arena.







