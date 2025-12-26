Havoc Makes 2-For-1 Trade with Quad City

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc have traded forwards Ashton Paul and Nathan Berke to The Quad City Storm in exchange for the rights to forward Cole Golka.

Golka, a 30-year-old Canadian left winger from Ardrossan, Alberta, brings a blend of scoring ability and professional experience from across the SPHL and ECHL. Over the course of his professional career, Golka has seen action with multiple SPHL clubs including the Birmingham Bulls, Quad City Storm, and a stint in the ECHL with the Iowa Heartlanders. In his SPHL tenure he has been a steady contributor, combining goal-scoring and playmaking to complement any lineup.

Spending roughly 4 seasons with Quad City, Golka's recent form has been particularly impressive - with standout performances throughout his time with the Quad City Storm. He was recognized as an SPHL Warrior Player of the Week after posting multiple goals and assists during a hot stretch, demonstrating his ability to influence games at both ends of the ice.

We wish Paul and Berke the best and thank them for their time in Huntsville.

The Havoc play The Storm at home On February 6th and 7th.







