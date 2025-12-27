Ice Bears Thump Dawgs Behind Big Offensive Night

Published on December 26, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Knoxville Ice Bears News Release







Ryan Kuzmich scored a natural hat trick in the second period, Jarret Kup had a four-point night and the Knoxville Ice Bears outpaced the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs 6-2 in front of a sold out crowd at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum Friday night.

Kup had two goals and two assists, Andrew Kurapov scored, Tyler Williams and Jared Westcott each had two assists for the Ice Bears. Stephen Mundinger made 36 saves in net.

The Ice Bears took the lead at 9:51 of the opening period when Kup connected from the point for his first goal of the season. Kyle Soper and Paxton Leroux won a wall battle in the right-wing corner before Leroux slid the puck to Kup at the right point. Kup started to skate towards center as if he was going to make a pass to the left side before lifting a no-look wrist shot past Brody Claeys.

Westcott gained entry to the zone and powered his way across the slot to get to his forehand side at the left hash. His shot rebounded off Claeys' left pad and Kurapov put the loose puck back on an open net to give the Ice Bears a 2-0 lead at 17:03.

Travis Broughman scored at 5:43 of the second period to get the Rail Yard Dawgs on the board.

Kuzmich responded for Knoxville 43 seconds later when he took the puck out of the neutral zone, worked his way across to the right circle and snapped a shot past Claeys' blocker to make it 3-1.

With the Ice Bears on the penalty kill, Kuzmich poked the puck out of the zone along the right wing and created a two-on-one. He shot the puck from the right dot, then raced in and knocked his own rebound back on net for a shorthanded goal at 10:25.

Claeys was pulled after the fourth goal and replaced by Austyn Roudebush. Claeys finished with 12 saves.

Kuzmich completed his hat trick when he weaved his way to the right circle, made Andrew Harley miss, skated toward the goal line and his cross-ice pass inadvertently bounced into the net off a Roanoke skate and past Roudebush.

Joe Widmar scored with a one-timer from the left circle while Roanoke was on the 5-on-3 power play at 9:47 of the third.

Kup connected for his second goal with a wrist shot from the high slot at 14:47. Westcott won a one-on-one battle in the zone and pushed the puck to Williams as he was falling down. Williams squared up in the right circle and found Kup trailing at the top of the zone in space. Kup's ensuing shot beat Roudebush to cap off the scoring. Roudebush finished with 12 saves.

The two teams will head to Virginia to complete the back end of the home-and-home in Roanoke on Saturday.







SPHL Stories from December 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.