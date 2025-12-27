Marksmen Fall To Rivermen To Open Up Weekend
Published on December 26, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)
Fayetteville Marksmen News Release
PEORIA, IL - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, fell 5-3 to the Peoria Rivermen on Friday night.
Sam Anzai logged his fourth of the season 1:15 into the opening frame, putting the Marksmen up 1-0 set up by Alex Wilkins and Coltan Wilkie. Mike Gelatt answered back at 5:50, assisted by Braydon Barker and Alec Baer to make it 1-1. Michael McChesney put the Rivermen ahead at 18:39, set up by Griffen Fox and Terry Ryder to make it 2-1, closing out the period.
Khaden Henry extended the Peoria lead 4:18 into the middle frame, making it 3-1 with Alec Baer and Garrett Devine picking up the helpers. Matt Wiesner brought the game back within one on the man advantage at 18:39, set up by John Moncovich and Ryan Lieth to make it 3-2 after two periods of play.
Alex Wilkins tallied another power play goal at 3:02 into the final frame, evening the game 3-3. Michael McChesney regained the Peoria lead at 9:05, set up by Mike Gelatt and Josh Martin to make it 4-3. Ayodele Adeniye cleared the puck into an empty net at 19:47, rounding out the scoring for the 5-3 final.
Fayetteville and Peoria are back at it tomorrow night, with puck drop set for 7:15 p.m. CST from the Peoria Civic Center. The game will be broadcast on FloSports.
The Marksmen return home on Friday, Jan. 9 against the Knoxville Ice Bears for Medieval Night. Puck drop from the Crown Coliseum is set for 7 p.m. EST.
Tickets can be purchased here: https://marksmenhockey.com/tickets/single-game/
SPHL Stories from December 26, 2025
- Mcchesney's Two Goals Lead Rivermen to 5-3 Holiday Triumph - Peoria Rivermen
- Marksmen Fall To Rivermen To Open Up Weekend - Fayetteville Marksmen
- Havoc Come up Short, Fall, 4-1, to Ice Flyers - Huntsville Havoc
- Boyko Stellar in 1-0 Overtime Loss - Macon Mayhem
- Dawgs Stumble in 6-2 Road Loss at Knoxville - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
- Ice Bears Thump Dawgs Behind Big Offensive Night - Knoxville Ice Bears
- Thunderbolts Host Birmingham Bulls on New Year's Eve - Evansville Thunderbolts
- Havoc Makes 2-For-1 Trade with Quad City - Huntsville Havoc
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.