Marksmen Fall To Rivermen To Open Up Weekend

Published on December 26, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







PEORIA, IL - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, fell 5-3 to the Peoria Rivermen on Friday night.

Sam Anzai logged his fourth of the season 1:15 into the opening frame, putting the Marksmen up 1-0 set up by Alex Wilkins and Coltan Wilkie. Mike Gelatt answered back at 5:50, assisted by Braydon Barker and Alec Baer to make it 1-1. Michael McChesney put the Rivermen ahead at 18:39, set up by Griffen Fox and Terry Ryder to make it 2-1, closing out the period.

Khaden Henry extended the Peoria lead 4:18 into the middle frame, making it 3-1 with Alec Baer and Garrett Devine picking up the helpers. Matt Wiesner brought the game back within one on the man advantage at 18:39, set up by John Moncovich and Ryan Lieth to make it 3-2 after two periods of play.

Alex Wilkins tallied another power play goal at 3:02 into the final frame, evening the game 3-3. Michael McChesney regained the Peoria lead at 9:05, set up by Mike Gelatt and Josh Martin to make it 4-3. Ayodele Adeniye cleared the puck into an empty net at 19:47, rounding out the scoring for the 5-3 final.

Fayetteville and Peoria are back at it tomorrow night, with puck drop set for 7:15 p.m. CST from the Peoria Civic Center. The game will be broadcast on FloSports.

The Marksmen return home on Friday, Jan. 9 against the Knoxville Ice Bears for Medieval Night. Puck drop from the Crown Coliseum is set for 7 p.m. EST.

Tickets can be purchased here: https://marksmenhockey.com/tickets/single-game/







