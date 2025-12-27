Boyko Stellar in 1-0 Overtime Loss

Published on December 26, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

(PELHAM, Ala.) - Josh Boyko picked up his first career SPHL shutout, but the Mayhem fell 1-0 to the Bulls in overtime.

The Mayhem were the aggressors in the first period, but most of their action on Bulls goaltender Jacob Mucitelli was from the outside. The best chance of the period belonged to Justin Kelley, who rang the post in the final four minutes of the period. Hayden Ford helped Josh Boyko make a sprawling goal line save on the Bulls best look as the Mayhem and Bulls finished the first period scoreless.

The first penalties of the game came in the second period, with the Mayhem earning the game's first power play. They were unable to capitalize, then had to kill two penalties of their own. Josh Boyko was fantastic on both penalty kills, as neither team could capitalize and the game entered the third period scoreless.

The third continued to be uneventful, with both teams successfully killing another penalty and ending regulation scoreless. Josh Boyko picked up his first career SPHL shutout as the game went to overtime tied at zero, with shots reading 39-27 Macon.

In overtime, the Mayhem and Bulls traded chances before Alex Cohen picked up a tripping penalty with 1:17 left to go in the extra period. The Mayhem almost got the game to the shootout, but Drake Glover was able to wire a one-timer past Boyko with 18 seconds left to seal the win for the Bulls. Boyko saved 33/34 in the effort.

The Mayhem are in Birmingham again tomorrow night and return home for New Year's Eve against the Pensacola Ice Flyers on Tuesday, December 31 at 6:00 PM ET. Guarantee your seat by purchasing tickets at maconmayhem.com.

