Dowler and Brancheau Return; McKinney to IR

Published on December 19, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Knoxville Ice Bears News Release







The Knoxville Ice Bears have returned defenseman Brendan Dowler from his loan to the Worcester Railers of the ECHL. In addition, forward Jason Brancheau has been activated from the injured reserve while winger Dawson McKinney has been placed on the 14-day IR. Defenseman Ryan Devine has been waived.

Dowler is in his third season playing for the Ice Bears. He has appeared in nine SPHL games this season, scoring one goal and adding an assist. He played three games for Worcester in his first career call up to the ECHL.

Brancheau has five points in 11 games for the Ice Bears this season and last played against Evansville on Nov. 22. He has two game-winning goals this season, notching his first of the year against Roanoke on Oct. 25 and scoring with a redirect at Birmingham on Nov. 5. The second-year pro has played 61 games for the Ice Bears since the start of last season.

McKinney made his ECHL debut to start the season with the Greensboro Gargoyles, appearing in two games before returning to Knoxville. He has a goal and an assist in three games this season for the Ice Bears. He led Knoxville with 25 goals last season and has appeared in 102 SPHL games in his career, all with Knoxville.

The Ice Bears host Birmingham tonight and will visit Fayetteville on Saturday.







SPHL Stories from December 19, 2025

