Game Preview: December 27 vs. Huntsville

Published on December 27, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

PENSACOLA, FLA. - Tonight, the Ice Flyers will look to build on their momentum from last night's 4-1 victory over Huntsville as they host Military Appreciation Night presented by Navy Federal Credit Union.

Parking Lots: 4:00 p.m. CT

Doors: 6:00 p.m. CT

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. CT

Watch: FloSports

Listen: Fox Sports-Pensacola (101.1 FM, 1450 AM), Radio Voice of the Ice Flyers Paul Chestnutt broadcasting.

PROMO INFO

- Tonight's game is presented by Navy Federal Credit Union.

- The Ice Flyers would like to recognize tonight's Silver Military Sponsor, Home Base, for their continued support of our Military Appreciation Nights.

- The 50/50 raffle will be benefiting the Pensacola Navy Days. Tickets can be purchased online at iff5050.org or at the game above sections 120 and 105 through the 2nd intermission.

- Tonight's Shirt-Off-His-Back Raffle (SOHB) winner will have a chance at winning #91 Zack Bross' navy Jersey.

- Fans can participate in tonight's light shows using the Ice Flyers app! Download the app to sync your phone's flashlight with the arena's exciting new light displays throughout the game. Join thousands of other fans in creating an unforgettable atmosphere as we light up the Hangar together. Make sure to have your app ready before puck drop! Download on the App Store or Google Play. Please double check to make sure you have the latest version installed on your phone.

WHAT'S NEXT AFTER THIS GAME?

Away: Friday, December 31 at Macon | 5:00PM

Home: Friday, January 2 - Friends and Family Night | 7:00PM | Get Tickets | Buy Packages

Home: Saturday, January 3 - 850 Night | 7:00PM | Get Tickets







