Rivermen Reveal 2026-27 Home Dates

Published on June 17, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen, proud members of the SPHL, have revealed their home schedule for the 2026-27 season. The Rivermen will play 30 home games during the regular season, though only 29 home dates have been confirmed as of Wednesday, and the campaign will mark Peoria's 45th year of professional hockey in the River City. Dates are subject to change, with opponents and road games yet to be announced.

The Rivermen home opener will take place on Friday, October 23, at Carver Arena, the start of a Friday-Saturday weekend. The Rivermen will host three home games in the opening month of the season with a Halloween night clash on Saturday, October 31, to close out October.

November sees the Rivermen play five home games at Carver Arena, starting on Friday, November 6. The month also includes the first Sunday Family Funday of the season on Sunday, November 15. Peoria will also host two home games after Thanksgiving on Friday and Saturday, November 27 and 28.

In the final month of 2026, the Rivermen will be on home ice for five contests. It all starts with a three-game home weekend on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday (December 11,12,& 13) and continues the following week with the annual Rivermen Education Day Game, tentatively scheduled for Thursday, December 17. Peoria will close its 2026 home schedule on Saturday, December 19.

The 2027 calendar year will see the Rivermen return to Carver Arena midway through January with Peoria spending the next two weeks on home ice with a Friday-Sunday series on January 15-17 and a three-in-three on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, January 22,23, & 24 to close out the month.

February could be considered the "Month of Saturdays" for the Rivermen as three of their five home matchups that month take place on a Saturday night (February 13, 20 & 27). The other two home games in February will take place on Friday, February 19, and Sunday, February 28, to close out the month.

For the final full month of the regular season, Peoria will open March at home with a three- game home weekend on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday (March 5,6, & 7) before heading on the

road. The Rivermen will return to Carver Arena for a Friday-Saturday home weekend on March 26 and 27. The final home game of the regular season will take place on Friday, April 2.

A full list of the 29 confirmed 2026-27 Rivermen home dates is below. The 30th and final home game will be announced at a later date.

OCTOBER Friday October 23, 2026

Saturday October 24, 2026

Saturday October 31, 2026

NOVEMBER Friday November 6, 2026

Saturday November 14, 2026

Sunday November 15, 2026

Friday November 27, 2026

Saturday November 28, 2026

DECEMBER Friday December 11, 2026

Saturday December 12, 2026

Sunday December 13, 2026

Thursday December 17, 2026

Saturday December 19, 2026

JANUARY Friday January 15, 2027

Sunday January 17, 2027

Friday January 22, 2027

Saturday January 23, 2027

Sunday January 24, 2027

FEBRUARY Saturday February 13, 2027

Friday February 19, 2027

Saturday February 20, 2027

Saturday February 27, 2027

Sunday February 28, 2027

MARCH Friday March 5, 2027

Saturday March 6, 2027

Sunday March 7, 2027

Friday March 26, 2027

Saturday March 27, 2027

APRIL Friday April 2, 2027







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