26-27 Home Game Scheduled Announced

Published on June 17, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs are proud to announce their home game schedule for the 2026-2027 season, officially announced on Wednesday, June 17. Details regarding opponents and the full away game schedule will be shared at a later date.

This upcoming season, the SPHL has expanded to a 60 game schedule with each team playing 30 home games and 30 road games. In addition to the expansion of games, two new teams have joined the SPHL in the Athens Rock Lobsters and the Pee Dee Ice Cats. Roanoke's regular season opener is set for Friday, October 16 at 7:05 P.M.

As tradition continues, the Dawgs will take the ice on Black Friday on Friday, November 27 and ring in the New Year with their annual New Year's Eve game on Thursday, December 31, as well as New Years Day. Puck drop for all home games is 7:05 P.M. unless otherwise noted.

Single game tickets go on sale September 16 at 10:00 A.M. at Berglund Center box office and online. Various ticket packages and season tickets are available now through the Rail Yard Dawgs front office staff.







SPHL Stories from June 17, 2026

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