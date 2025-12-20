Dawgs Grind out 2-1 Road Win at Fayetteville

ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs (12-8-2) gritted their way to a victory on Friday night, taking down the Fayetteville Marksmen (9-9-2) in a 2-1 win at Crown Coliseum. Chris Mott's first SPHL goal was the game-winning tally, Marcus Fechko had one goal and one assist, Fabrice Bourgeois and Trey Deloury each notched their first SPHL assist, and Austyn Roudebush was sensational in stopping 20-of-21 shots faced in net for the Dawgs.

It was nearly a second straight game with a quick goal for Roanoke, as one of the best chances of the first period for the visitors came on a shot by Travis Broughman just six seconds into the action that forced a good save. The Dawgs had four shots on net before Fayetteville had recorded a single chance in the first three and a half minutes or so, and Roanoke would even go on the power play at 4:32 when the Marksmen were called for holding. As Fayetteville was reaching the end of a successful penalty kill, the hosts created one of their best looks of the first period on a 3-on-2 odd-man rush that Roudebush was able to keep out. The Dawgs outshot the Marksmen 8-5 in the opening 20 minutes, but the game was still scoreless when the first intermission arrived.

Fayetteville would find the opening goal in a physical second period, as the Marksmen capitalized on their first power play of the game. A long-range rip by John Moncovich at 5:49 is how Fayetteville got on the board, but it didn't take much time for the Dawgs to tie the game. A beautifully worked 2-on-1 odd-man rush allowed Bourgeois to find Fechko from the left-wing wall to the low slot of the Fayetteville zone, and Fechko jammed home the tying goal at 7:47. The Dawgs would take the lead a few minutes later, as Mott rounded the Fayetteville net from the right goal line to the left-wing circle, put the brakes on, and fired a missile into the top right corner of the Fayetteville cage. Roanoke would take that 2-1 lead into the final period.

Both teams had early power play chances in the third period, with the Marksmen having two looks on the man-advantage and Roanoke having one. The Dawgs were stuck on the defensive end for most of the final minutes of the game, as Fayetteville emptied its net with over three minutes left in regulation, and outshot the Dawgs 11-3 in the final frame overall. Roudebush made some massive stops late in the game, and Roanoke had plenty of willing defenders to jump into shooting lanes and block shots. When the final horn sounded, the Dawgs had held on to the 2-1 win for their fifth consecutive win against Fayetteville head-to-head.

Colby Muise stopped 16-of-18 shots faced in net for Fayetteville. The Dawgs went 0-for-3 on the power play, while the Marksmen went 1-for-4 on their chances.

