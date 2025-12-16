Cohen Called up to ECHL's Orlando Solar Bears

(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Tuesday that forward Alex Cohen has been called up by the ECHL's Orlando Solar Bears

Cohen's seven points are third on the Mayhem this season, and his empty net goal on Saturday night sealed the Mayhem's 3-1 win in Roanoke.

This is the third straight season that Cohen has earned an ECHL call-up, and the second straight that he will have spent time with the Orlando Solar Bears. Cohen played in 24 games for the Tampa Bay Lightning affiliate last season, recording four assists over that span.

