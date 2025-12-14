Thunderbolts Sign Forward Evan Miller

Evansville, In.: The Evansville Thunderbolts and Head Coach/Director of Hockey Operations Jeff Bes are pleased to announce the signing of forward Evan Miller for this 2025-26 season. The Thunderbolts next home game at Ford Center will be on Saturday, December 20th against the Peoria Rivermen.

Miller joins the Thunderbolts in the midst of his first professional season, having started the year with the Ratinger Ice Aliens of the Germany4 pro circuit, registering 2 goals and 12 points in only 8 games. Prior to this season, Miller played four seasons of NCAA Division 1 hockey with RIT (Rochester Institute of Tech.), scoring 2 goals and 11 points in 65 regular season games. The native of Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario played several seasons of junior hockey in his home province prior to college, first in the GOJHL with St. Catharines, Fort Erie, and Thorold between 2017-2019, and the Wellington Dukes of the OJHL in 2019-20, where he scored 8 goals and 21 points in 22 games.

