Girard Earns First ECHL Call Up

Published on December 17, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Huntsville, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc are excited to announce that goaltender Billy Girard IV has been called up to the ECHL's Maine Mariners.

Joining the Havoc this season, the 6-foot goalie has appeared in 7 games, showing a 3.34 goals-against average, and a .899 save percentage. This is the Florida native's first call up.

We're excited to see Billy take the next step in his career, and the Huntsville fans will be rooting for him as he joins the Mariners!

All transactions are brought to you by Easyl Engraving!







