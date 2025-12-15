Havoc Signs Trazzera

Published on December 15, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc have signed forward Frankie Trazzera.

Trazzera brings a mix of collegiate experience and professional familiarity to the Havoc lineup. The forward spent four seasons at Trine University, where he developed into a reliable two-way presence and consistent contributor.

Following his collegiate career, Trazzera appeared in 16 games in the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL), recording 10 points before being loaned to the Fayetteville Marksmen, where he skated in three games. During the 2024-25 season, Trazzera split time between Peoria and Macon, suiting up for 35 games with Peoria and 7 games with Macon.

After starting the season in Peoria, Trazzera now joins the Havoc as he continues his professional career.







SPHL Stories from December 15, 2025

Havoc Signs Trazzera - Huntsville Havoc

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.