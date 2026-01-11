Latinovich Makes 20 Saves in Shutout as Rivermen Blank Bulls, 5-0

January 10, 2026

Peoria Rivermen News Release







BIRMINGHAM, AL - Rivermen goaltender Nick Latinovich made 20 saves to record his third shutout of the season on Saturday night as the Peoria Rivermen (21-8-1) defeated the Birmingham Bulls (10-15-5) 5-0 at the Pelham Civic Complex. Daniel Chartrand, Alec Baer, Michael McChesney, Khaden Henry, and Mike Gelatt all scored for Peoria. Latinovich picked up his third shutout of the season, which is tied for the league lead in the SPHL.

The Rivermen are now 5-0-0 in 2026 as they get set for another three-in-three weekend, this time against the Quad City Storm. Face-off for game one of the weekend series will be at 7:10 pm on Friday in Moline, IL Saturday's game (January 17) will be back at Carver Arena at 7:10 pm, and Sunday's (January 18) contest will also be in Peoria at 3:15 pm.

FIRST PERIOD

Peoria started off fast on the road as Alec Baer was able to step away from pressure in the high slot and back-skate with the puck to the top of the left-wing circle. As he did, Baer let go of a hard wrist shot that produced a rebound, which Daniel Chartrand, standing right in front of the net, was quick to bury into the back of the net, putting the Rivermen up 1-0. Just two minutes later, Michael McChesney attempted a wraparound that was stuffed by Hayden Stewart's pad. The puck deflected out into the slot, however, and Alec Baer rifled home the rebound to secure his second point of the night and a 2-0 lead for Peoria. McChesney, who had been held off the scoresheet for the last six games, made sure he got involved in the scoring party as he deflected a Kyler Fenton wrist-shot into the back of the net late in the first period to give Peoria a 3-0 lead going into the second.

SECOND PERIOD

Despite being outshot in the second period 10-9, the Rivermen defense held firm. Birmingham's chances were limited to single shots from the outside of the slot area or to quick shots off of face-offs. Nick Latinovich gave limited rebounds, and the Peoria defense cleared any others. Though the Rivermen failed to extend their lead, it was not due to a lack of trying, as Stewart made several quality saves against both Baer and McChesney.

THIRD PERIOD

The Rivermen added two more goals in the third period as Khaden Henry extended his goal streak to five games. Garrett Devine took a shot from the top of the left-wing circle that was deflected off of Henry in front of the net. The puck then hit the shoulder of Stewart and trickled down to the goal line. On first glance, it looked like Stewart had kept the puck from crossing the line, but on further review, the call was overturned. Later in the third, a post-whistle scrum led to the first and only power play of the weekend. Mike Gelatt rifled home a high-rising shot that sailed into the top shelf to record his third goal of the weekend.







