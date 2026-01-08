Garrett Devine Called up to ECHL Kalamazoo

Published on January 7, 2026

Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen announced today that forward Garrett Devine has been called up to the Kalamazoo Wings of the ECHL. Devine is the second Rivermen player to be called up this season, behind Griffen Fox.

Devine, a native of Windsor, Colorado, is in his second year with the Rivermen and his third season professionally. Devine is currently tied for sixth in overall scoring with 24 points and in assists with 15. Devin e was named Player of the Month for December, his first such honor in his career.

Devine had an electric month of production for the Rivermen in December. In 11 games, Devine notched an impressive seven goals and contributed eight assists for 15 total points and finished with a plus-12 rating on the month. Devine also had a hat trick, his second professionally, during Peoria's 4-1 road contest in Evansville on December 20.

Devine will face fellow Rivermen Griffen Fox and the Bloomington Bison on Wednesday night at 7:00 pm.

Peoria will hit the road this weekend to take on the Birmingham Bulls in Alabama on Friday and Saturday, January 9 and 10, at 7:00 pm both nights. It will be Peoria's first full weekend on the road since early December.







