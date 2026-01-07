Peoria's Garrett Devine Named Warrior Hockey SPHL Player of the Month

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL announced today that Garrett Devine of the Peoria Rivermen has been named the Warrior Hockey SPHL Player of the Month for December.

Devine tied for the league-lead in points, scoring seven goals and adding eight assists in 11 games. Devine also posted an SPHL-best +12 rating in helping Peoria to a 7-3-1 record for the month, tying Quad City for the most points in December.

A native of Windsor, CO, Devine recorded a point in all but two games last month, posting four multi-point outings and notching his second career SPHL hat trick in a 4-1 win over Evansville on December 20. Devine is currently tied for the league-lead in shorthanded points (three), while ranking sixth (tied) in points with 24.

The Warrior Hockey SPHL Goaltender of the Month will be announced on Thursday.

Other nominees for Warrior Hockey Player of the Month: Macgregor Sinclair, Birmingham (11 gp, 6g, 7a, +5, hat trick), Shane Murphy, Fayetteville (11 gp, 3g, 4a), Cole Reginato, Huntsville (11 gp, 4g, 3a), Conor Witherspoon, Macon (9 gp, 2g, 8a), Mike Moran, Pensacola (10 gp, 4g, 5a, gwg), and Devin Sanders, Quad City (11 gp, 5g, 6a, +8)







