Garrett Devine Named Warrior Hockey-SPHL Player of the Month for December

Published on January 7, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen, in conjunction with the SPHL, are proud to announce that forward Garrett Devine has been named December's Warrior Hockey Player of the Month for the SPHL. This is the first player of the month honor for a Rivermen player this season.

Devine, a native of Windsor, Colorado, had an electric month of production for the Rivermen in December. In 11 games, Devine notched an impressive seven goals and contributed eight assists for 15 total points and finished with a plus-12 rating on the month. Devine also had a hat trick, his second professionally, during Peoria's 4-1 road contest in Evansville on December 20.

Devine is in his second year with the Rivermen and his third season professionally. Devine is currently tied for sixth in overall scoring with 24 points and in assists with 15. This is Devine's first Player of the Month honor and first for the Rivermen this season. It also comes on the heels of Devine's linemate, Khaden Henry, being named the SPHL's Player of the Week.

Peoria will hit the road this weekend to take on the Birmingham Bulls in Alabama on Friday and Saturday, January 9 and 10, at 7:00 pm both nights. It will be Peoria's first full weekend on the road since early December.







