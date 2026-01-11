Thunderbolts Bounce Back with 3-2 Win in Huntsville

Huntsville, Ala.: After a difficult loss on Friday night, the Thunderbolts responded with a strong performance and a 3-2 comeback victory over the Havoc in Huntsville on Saturday night, taking 3 out of 4 points on the weekend. The Thunderbolts' next home game at Ford Center will be on Wednesday, January 14th against the Birmingham Bulls at 7:00pm CT.

The Thunderbolts and Havoc battled nearly evenly in the first period, with both teams registering 10 shots apiece and Evansville hitting the post twice. The Havoc managed to grab the opening lead with the first period's only goal, scored by Cole Reginato at 10:27. In the second period, Evansville came back to tie as Cameron MacPhee set up a two man rush to the net with Tyson Gilmour finding Scott Kirton for the tying goal at 4:39. On a 5-on-3 power play, Evansville grabbed the lead as Matthew Hobbs scored from Myles Abbate and Kirton at 7:34. In the third period, Evansville's 2-1 lead held through two successful penalty kills, and then the Thunderbolts got some insurance with 7:03 remaining as Will van der Veen scored through traffic from Isaac Chapman and Derek Contessa to make it 3-1 Evansville. The Havoc got back to within one with 4:12 remaining as Reginato scored his second goal of the night off the rush to make it a one-goal contest. Evansville defended well even with the Havoc pulling the goaltender late, and the Thunderbolts held on the rest of the way to secure the 3-2 victory in their final game in Huntsville this regular season.

Kirton led the way with a goal and assist, while Hobbs and Van der Veen added one goal each. In goal, Kristian Stead stopped 32 of 34 shots on goal for his 13th win of the season. The Thunderbolts and Havoc meet again on Friday, February 13th at Ford Center, with Huntsville leading the regular season series 3-2.







