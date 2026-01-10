SPHL Announces Suspension
January 10, 2026


HUNTERSVILLE, NC (January 10, 2026) - The SPHL on Saturday announced that Roanoke's Bryce Martin has been suspended pending review of his actions during an altercation at 6:34 of the third period of Game 138, Macon at Roanoke, played on Friday, January 9.

Martin will miss tonight's game against Macon, and a final decision on the suspension will be announced following the review.

