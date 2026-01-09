Peoria Announces Peoria Twisters Re-Brand Night Honoring Former Rivermen Tony Twist

Published on January 8, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen are proud to announce that their Re-Brand Night on March 6 will honor Rivermen legend Tony Twist, as the Team will rebrand to the Peoria Twisters on the same night [image: rebrand3.jpg] [image: Rebrand_Logo.jpg] [image: Rebrand_Jersey.jpg]

Rivermen will rebrand for the night to TWISTERS in honor of his appearance and history in Playing in Peoria and his career in the NHL. Peoria Twisters apparel, including jerseys, hats, pucks, t-shirts, and stickers, will be available to purchase on that night.

Fans will have an opportunity to meet Tony, who will be signing autographs on the concourse before the game and during intermissions. Autographs are a $15.00 donation each and come with an 8 x 10 Autograph with all proceeds benefiting St. Jude Children's Hospital. Further details to follow closer to game time.

"We are excited to continue on with our tradition of rebranding one of our regular season home games with a historical look back at something popular in our region, said Rivermen President and COO Bart Rogers. "This season we focused on our own brand, the Peoria Rivermen with our rich history of hockey, portraying the rebrand with one of the most popular Rivermen players of all time....Hockey tough guy Tony Twist. Better yet, Tony has agreed to come up and join us for the night to sign autographs and hopefully raise a lot of money for St. Jude. A Win-Win for our rebrand night!"

The Rivermen will take on the Pensacola Ice Flyers on March 6. Rivermen fans can purchase tickets by calling the Peoria Rivermen box office at 309-676-1040 or by visiting www.rivermen.net.







