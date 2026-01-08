Osik Returns; McKinney and Olson Activated Ahead of Long Weekend

January 8, 2026

The Knoxville Ice Bears have made a series of roster transactions ahead of a three-game weekend. Forwards Dawson McKinney and Eric Olson have been activated off the injured reserve, forward Derek Osik has been signed to a PTO and defenseman Brendan Dowler has been loaned to the Tahoe Knight Monsters of the ECHL.

McKinney has appeared in three games for Knoxville this season after opening the year with Greensboro in the ECHL. He has a goal and an assist on the season for the Ice Bears and has led Knoxville in goals in each of the previous two seasons.

Olson is in his second season with the Ice Bears, having appeared in 16 games this year, scoring four goals and adding five assists. He notched his first career two-goal game on Thanksgiving Day when he scored twice against Huntsville, including the overtime winner with a wrist shot from the right circle.

Osik is in his fourth year as a pro and returns to the Ice Bears for a third season in Knoxville. He played 53 games last season and led the Ice Bears with 42 points. He has 33 goals, 55 assists and 88 points in 123 career SPHL games. He began this season playing for Solway in Scotland in the NIHL where he had 9 goals and 20 points in 17 games. He has also appeared in 13 career games in the ECHL.

Dowler has received his second call up to an ECHL club this season, appearing in games for Worcester earlier this year. The third-year pro has played 119 games in an Ice Bear uniform, scoring eight goals and adding 15 assists.

The Ice Bears host Macon tonight before visiting Fayetteville for road games on Friday and Saturday.







