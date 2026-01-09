Ice Bears Offense Stalls in Loss to Mayhem

Published on January 8, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Knoxville Ice Bears News Release







The Knoxville Ice Bears had chances early, but couldn't get its offense going in a 3-0 loss to the Macon Mayhem Thursday night at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum.

Macon scored the only goal of the opening period when Michael Krupinski intercepted a breakout pass at the blue line and centered the puck to the front of the crease where Michael Herrera turned it past Stephen Mundinger at 7:44.

Stefan Miklakos put back a rebound to make it 2-0 at 9:19 of the second. Mundinger turned aside Conor Witherspoon's initial shot from the right wing, but Miklakos got enough of the loose puck to sneak it inside the right post.

Miklakos added an empty netter with a minute remaining to cap off the scoring. Mundinger made 23 saves. Josh Boyko made 31 saves for Macon.

Knoxville heads to Fayetteville Friday night. The Mayhem visit Roanoke on Friday.







SPHL Stories from January 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.