Thunderbolts to Host Bulls for White out Wednesday

Published on January 8, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Evansville, In.: The Thunderbolts head back on the road this coming weekend as they take on the Huntsville Havoc in Huntsville this Friday and Saturday night. After the weekend, the Thunderbolts return home to take on the Birmingham Bulls next Wednesday the 14th for White Out Wednesday.

Week In Review:

On Friday night, Evansville rallied in the second period as Tyson Gilmour scored to tie the game going into the second intermission, but Quad City scored three goals in the third period to defeat Evansville 4-1. The Thunderbolts rebounded on Saturday with a 4-0 shutout victory over the Storm with goals form Joey Berkopec, Scott Kirton, Myles Abbate and Jordan Simoneau, along with a perfect 25 save performance from Cody Karpinski in goal. Evansville struck first on Sunday at Quad City on a goal from Derek Contessa, but again the Storm scored three consecutive goals from there to defeat Evansville 3-1.

The Week Ahead:

The Thunderbolts will be on the road this coming weekend on Friday and Saturday night at Huntsville, opening face-off for both nights set for 7:00pm CT. Fans can watch on FloHockey or can listen for free on the Thunderbolts Mixlr Channel. We're having a WHITE OUT at the Ford Center on Wednesday, January 14th against the Birmingham Bulls at 7:00 pm! Wear white to the game and cheer on your Evansville Thunderbolts while they're in the white jerseys!

Coming Soon:

Our annual Faith Night presented by Oakland City University is back at the Ford Center on Friday, January 23rd! Throughout the game, Oakland City will be giving away 3 $48,000 scholarships to those who register here: apply.oak.edu/register/2026_faithnight! Austin Turner is set to perform once again! Bring your groups of 10 or more and receive a discounted rate! Oakland City University will be handing out 500 puck coupons upon entry. Fans can redeem this coupon after Chuck A Puck concludes at the Oakland City table on the concourse to receive their puck. A night from a galaxy far, far away - Stormtroopers are taking over the Ford Center on Saturday, January 24th! Catch the Thunderbolts in specialty Star Wars-themed Stormtrooper jerseys and stick around after the final buzzer for our post-game jersey auction. Star Wars characters will be in the lobby when doors open at 6:15 to take pictures! The Force will be strong in Evansville, so purchase your tickets now!

Scouting the Opponent:

Huntsville Havoc:

Record: 17-7-4, 38 Points, 2nd Place

Leading Goal Scorer: Austin Alger (15 Goals)

Leading Point Scorer: Austin Alger (29 Points)

Primary Goaltender: Brian Wilson (13-5-3, .924 Save %)

Thunderbolts Regular Season Record vs HSV: 1-2-0

The Havoc blasted Birmingham 8-0 on Friday night in Huntsville, with a hat trick from Austin Alger and additional goals from Ethan Lindsay, Cole Reginato, Josh Kestner, Frank Trazzera and Connor Fries. On Saturday at Birmingham, the Havoc completed the weekend sweep with a 4-1 victory over the Bulls with goals from Trazzera, David Novotny, Fries and Dominic Procopio.

Birmingham Bulls:

Record: 9-13-5, 23 Points, 9th Place

Leading Goal Scorer: Arkhip Ledziankou, Macgregor Sinclair, Drake Glover (8 Goals)

Leading Point Scorer: Arkhip Ledziankou (26 Points)

Primary Goaltender: Hayden Stewart (3-8-3, .910 Save %)

Thunderbolts Regular Season Record vs BHM: 2-1-0

Drake Glover scored the lone goal for Birmingham on Saturday night against the Havoc. Birmingham will play at Roanoke on Thursday night before returning home to face the Peoria Rivermen this Friday and Saturday night before traveling to Evansville for Wednesday's game.

Call-up Report

- Jaden Shields (Idaho - ECHL)

- 20 GP, 3 G, 6 A, 9 P, 8 PIM

- Keanan Stewart (Iowa - ECHL)

- 6 GP, 1 G, 0 A, 1 P, 4 PIM

- Connor Federkow (Worcester - ECHL)

- 2 GP, 0 G, 0 A, 0 P, 4 PIM

- Aidan Litke (Niagara University - NCAA D1)

- 1 GP, 0 G, 0 A, 0 P, 0 PIM

Transactions:

- None To Report

Season tickets and single-game tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now. Call 812-422-BOLT(2658) or visit our website (www.evansvillethunderbolts.com) for details.







