Quad City's Zane Steeves Named Warrior Hockey SPHL Goaltender of the Month

Published on January 8, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL announced today that Zane Steeves of the Quad City Storm has been named the Warrior Hockey SPHL Goaltender of the Month for December.

Steeves appeared in five games, going 4-0-0 with one shutout, and posting a 1.42 goals against average and a 0.953 save percentage, both league-bests, as he helped the Storm to a 7-3-1 record for the month, tying Peoria for the most points in December.

After allowing just one goal in a 53-minute relief appearance on December 4, Steeves went on to win his next four starts, including a 26-save shutout against Birmingham on December 12. For the month, Steeves allowed two or fewer goals in each of his five appearances.

Now in his sixth professional season, the Red Deer, AB native currently ranks third in the SPHL with a 2.12 goals against average and a 0.933 save percentage and is riding a six-game winning streak.

Other nominees for Warrior Hockey Goaltender of the Month: Jacob Mucitelli, Birmingham (4-1-1, 2.92 gaa, 0.919 save%, shutout), Colby Muise, Fayetteville (3-4-0, 2.62 gaa, 0.897 save%, shutout), Brian Wilson, Huntsville (4-3-2, 2.42 gaa, 0.921 save%, two shutouts), Josh Boyko, Macon (3-3-1, 2.43 gaa, 0.911 save%), Jack Bostedt, Peoria (3-2-1, 1.84 gaa, 0.930 save%, shutout), and Austyn Roudebush, Roanoke (5-0-1, 1.75 gaa, 0.944 save%, shutout)







SPHL Stories from January 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.