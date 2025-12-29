Marksmen Unable to Avoid Sweep in Sunday Loss to Peoria

Published on December 28, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

PEORIA, IL - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, fell 2-1 to the Peoria Rivermen on Sunday night.

Coltan Wilkie opened up the game on the man advantage 6:42 into the first period, set up by Graeme McCrory and Alex Davis to put the Marksmen up 1-0, for the lone period goal.

Khaden Henry evened the scoring, with the lone goal of the middle frame at 17:41, set up by Dylan Massie and Garrett Devine to make it 1-1 after two.

Connor Szmul had the lone third period goal early at 3:39, set up by Mike Gelatt and Kylar Fenton to secure the 2-1 final.

Colby Muise stopped 18-of-20 in the Marksmen effort, and Nick Latinovich stopped 28-of-29 in the Rivermen win.

Fayetteville is back on the road against the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs on Wednesday, Jan. 31. Puck drop from the Berglund Center is set for 6:05 p.m. EST, with the game being broadcast on FloSports.

The Marksmen return home on Friday, Jan. 9, against the Knoxville Ice Bears for Medieval Night. Puck drop from the Crown Coliseum is set for 7 p.m. EST.

Tickets can be purchased here: https://marksmenhockey.com/tickets/single-game/







