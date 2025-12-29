Peoria Comes from Behind to Down Marksmen 2-1, Secure Three Game Sweep

Published on December 28, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL - Despite falling behind early in the contest, the Peoria Rivermen (16-8-0) rallied on Sunday afternoon to defeat the Fayetteville Marksmen (10-12-2) 2-1 at Carver Arena. Khaden Henry and Connor Szmul both scored for the Rivermen while goaltender Nick Latinovich made 28 saves for his ninth win of the season.

The Rivermen, now victors of six games straight, will take on the Quad City Storm on Wednesday, December 31, in Moline, IL, for the final matchup of 2025. Face-off for the New Year's Eve clash is set for 6:10 pm.

FIRST PERIOD

The animosity and bad blood that was left in both sides last night carried over to Sunday afternoon, as it was evident that neither the Rivermen nor the Marksmen were content with an easy contest. Midway through the period, a fight right off a face-off erupted as Braydon Barker and Zach Wilkie looked to drop the gloves with Fayetteville's Matt Wiesner. Wiesner refused to oblige, but his teammate Sam Dabrowksi did with Wilkie. Zach Wilkie quickly got the better of Wilkie in the battle, but the result was a f ive-on-three advantage for the Marksmen. It took Fayetteville most of the advantage to capitalize, but they did off of a rebound goal from Colton Wilkie, his second in as many nights, to take a 1-0 lead.

SECOND PERIOD

Fayetteville controlled the second period, outshooting the Rivermen 10-6. Peoria struggled offensively as the Marksmen proved their top defensive reputation. Peoria's breakthrough came when Dylan Massie swept the puck into the neutral zone, where Khaden Henry picked it up in stride. Henry led a two-on-two rush, cut into the high slot on the right, and fired a hard wrist shot. The puck handcuffed Marksmen goalie Colby Muise, who was caught off guard and couldn't save it. Henry's sixth goal tied the game 1-1, and Peoria entered the third period tied for just the sixth time this season.

THIRD PERIOD

With momentum on their side, the Rivermen skated into the third period tied and confident. Just under four minutes in, they scored the go-ahead goal. Rivermen defenseman Kyler Fenton sent the puck around the boards to the right wing, where the Marksmen had shifted away to overload the near side and try to keep the puck in the zone. Mike Gelatt saw the open space, skated to intercept the puck in stride, and carried it with speed into the offensive zone with Connor Szmul. Szmul moved toward the left-wing post, received Gelatt's pass from the right, and tipped the puck past the outstretched pad of Muise for his first professional goal. Szmul's tally was the game-winner as the Rivermen held the Marksmen in check, despite being outshot 10-7 in the third period.







