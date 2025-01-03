SPHL Announces Over-The-Air Broadcast Partnership with Gray Media

January 3, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL, in conjunction with Gray Media and FloSports, today announced they have partnered to broadcast several regular season games in select SPHL markets.

Gray Media, which owns television stations in 113 markets, recently launched over-the-air statewide sports networks that air professional (e.g., NBA Suns, WNBA Mercury, Aces, Dream), semi-professional (e.g., AAPB, mixed martial arts), and minor league games (e.g., ECHL, NBA G-League, AHL, MiLB).

Tonight's game between the Macon Mayhem and Knoxville Ice Bears will be the first of 12 SPHL games to be distributed through the partnership.

Markets and stations that will be broadcasting SPHL games this season are:

Birmingham: Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network (WBRC 6.3)

Davenport (Quad City): KWQC Cozi 6.3

Huntsville: Tennessee Valley Sports & Entertainment Network (WAFF 48.3)

Knoxville: WVLT MyNet 8.2

Macon: WPGA MeTV 58.1

Mobile (Pensacola): Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network (WALA 10.5)

Roanoke: WZBJ MyNet 24.1

The current schedule of games is as follows:

January 3 - Macon at Knoxville

January 4 - Pensacola at Birmingham

January 11 - Pensacola at Macon

January 16 - Macon at Roanoke

January 17 - Macon at Huntsville

February 6 - Huntsville at Roanoke

February 7 - Knoxville at Roanoke

February 14 - Huntsville at Knoxville

February 15 - Pensacola at Birmingham

March 1 - Birmingham at Huntsville

March 14 - Quad City at Pensacola

March 21 - Knoxville at Roanoke

"We are excited to work with Gray Media to offer fans the opportunity to experience the SPHL on local television," said Commissioner Doug Price. "I also want to thank FloSports for their support and technical assistance in this venture."

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from January 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.