SPHL Announces Over-The-Air Broadcast Partnership with Gray Media
January 3, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL, in conjunction with Gray Media and FloSports, today announced they have partnered to broadcast several regular season games in select SPHL markets.
Gray Media, which owns television stations in 113 markets, recently launched over-the-air statewide sports networks that air professional (e.g., NBA Suns, WNBA Mercury, Aces, Dream), semi-professional (e.g., AAPB, mixed martial arts), and minor league games (e.g., ECHL, NBA G-League, AHL, MiLB).
Tonight's game between the Macon Mayhem and Knoxville Ice Bears will be the first of 12 SPHL games to be distributed through the partnership.
Markets and stations that will be broadcasting SPHL games this season are:
Birmingham: Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network (WBRC 6.3)
Davenport (Quad City): KWQC Cozi 6.3
Huntsville: Tennessee Valley Sports & Entertainment Network (WAFF 48.3)
Knoxville: WVLT MyNet 8.2
Macon: WPGA MeTV 58.1
Mobile (Pensacola): Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network (WALA 10.5)
Roanoke: WZBJ MyNet 24.1
The current schedule of games is as follows:
January 3 - Macon at Knoxville
January 4 - Pensacola at Birmingham
January 11 - Pensacola at Macon
January 16 - Macon at Roanoke
January 17 - Macon at Huntsville
February 6 - Huntsville at Roanoke
February 7 - Knoxville at Roanoke
February 14 - Huntsville at Knoxville
February 15 - Pensacola at Birmingham
March 1 - Birmingham at Huntsville
March 14 - Quad City at Pensacola
March 21 - Knoxville at Roanoke
"We are excited to work with Gray Media to offer fans the opportunity to experience the SPHL on local television," said Commissioner Doug Price. "I also want to thank FloSports for their support and technical assistance in this venture."
