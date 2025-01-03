SPHL Announces Scheduling Increase to 58 Games for 2025-2026 Season

January 3, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, VA. - The SPHL announced Friday that the 2025-2026 regular season schedule will increase to 58 games, with each team playing 29 home games and 29 road games.

For Roanoke fans, full season ticket packages will now include 29 home games with half and quarter season packages including 15 and 8 games respectively. Full season tickets will go on sale to the public on Monday, February 3. The process for renewing existing seats and purchasing new ones will follow a similar structure as in previous seasons. The 2025-2026 schedule will be released in full during the offseason this upcoming summer.

The increase, approved by the league's Board of Governors, comes as the SPHL and its teams have experienced a continued increase in attendance over the past several seasons.

"We are excited to give fans an additional opportunity to experience the fun and excitement of an SPHL game," said Commissioner Doug Price. "Seeing the support and commitment from fans around the league following the COVID shutdown and subsequent shortened season, we felt it was the right time to expand our regular season."

The Rail Yard Dawgs are at home tonight against the Huntsville Havoc. Puck drop is slated for 7:05 P.M. EST at Berglund Center. Single game tickets for the season are on sale now online and at Berglund Center box office.

