Rivermen Cruise Past Marksmen 3-0

January 3, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL - Led by goaltender Colby Muise and captain Alec Baer, the Peoria Rivermen cruised past the Fayetteville Marksmen 3-0 on Friday night in their first action of 2025 at Carver Arena.

The Rivermen stuck first as newcomer Carson Baptiste found Alec Baer at the left-wing circle. Baer, with time to pick his spot, rifled in a shot that found the back of the net short-side on Fayetteville goaltender Mason Beaupit to give the Rivermen a 1-0 lead. Peoria successfully shut down the neutral zone for the remainder of the period to hold a one-goal lead into the second period.

Carlos Fornaris was key in extending Peoria's lead midway through the middle period. After Frank Trazzera took the puck to the net along the left-wing side, it deflected to Fornaris at the base of the left circle. Instead of shooting it, as the Fayetteville netminder expected, Fornaris slipped a pass back into the slot and onto the waiting stick of defenseman Chase Spencer who fired a quick shot into a near-open net.

The third period was much like the first two periods as the Rivermen gave little in the way of chances against and instead added on another goal. While on the power play, Baer streaked up the left-wing side and cut into the high slot as a Marksmen defenseman lost an edge and fell. Baer picked his spot and zipped a shot in top-shelf to secure his second multi-goal game in a row. The Rivermen captain now has 11 points in his last five games.

Colby Muise completed the night with 24 saves to record his league-leading fifth shutout of the season, tying his coach Eric Levine for the fourth most shutouts by an SPHL goaltender in a single season. The Rivermen will hit the road tomorrow night as they travel to Evansville, Indiana for a single contest with the Thunderbolts. The face-off for the contest is set for 7:05 pm.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from January 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.