SPHL Record Crowd Sees Colby Muise Shut Out Ice Flyers

March 28, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL - An SPHL record crowd of 9,509 fans saw Peoria Rivermen goaltender Colby Muise collect his third shutout in a row as the Rivermen blanked the Pensacola Ice Flyers 2-0 on Friday night at Carver Arena!

The first period was marked by much of what characterized the Sunday matchup between Peoria and Pensacola; tight checking, good chances but exceptional saves by both netminders. It was the goaltenders who stole the show in the first period with both Colby Muise and AJ Ruskowski making highlight-reel quality saves to keep both teams scoreless through the first period.

But unlike last Sunday, the Rivermen took the fight to the ice Flyers and were able to find the net in the middle frame. It started when Michael Ferrandino skated up ice on a mini two-on-one rush with Griffen Fox. Ferrandino sent a pass into the low slot where Fox was able to reach out and tap home the puck into an open net. Fox's goal came in the first four minutes, which galvanized the Rivermen for the remainder of the period. Peoria found a key insurance goal while on the power play as Jordan Ernst, the S PHL's leading power-play goal scorer, skated into the slot and then drifted to his left. All the attention was on Ernst, who realized that Carlos Fornaris was all alone at the uncovered right circle. Ernst dished a pass to Fornaris who then one-timed a quick shot into the net for his first goal in his first game back from injury to put the Rivermen up 2-0.

In the end, the Rivermen skated to a 2-0 victory as Colby Muise made 20 saves for his 8th shutout of the season, tying an SPHL record for most shutouts in a single year. Peoria also set a new SPHL attendance record on Friday, beating out the previous high set by the Fayetteville Marksmen back in 2023. The crowd of 9,509 also stands as the third-largest crowd in the Rivermen's 43-year franchise history. The Rivermen will be back in action on Saturday night at Carver Arena at 7:15 pm as the Rivermen host the Pensacola Ice Flyers for the second-to-last home game of the regular season.

