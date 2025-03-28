Mayhem Lose High Scoring Affair in Overtime

(MACON, Ga.) - A five-goal game for the Mayhem is not enough as they lose on the road in Roanoke, 6-5 in overtime.

Gloves were dropped immediately after the opening faceoff as Jake Maynard and John McDonald went pound-for-pound against each other. Both skaters were given five minutes for fighting but McDonald went straight to the locker room due to bleeding on the ice. Seven minutes later, Nick Ford collided with Jack Johansen while crashing into the net for the Rail Yard Dawgs score making it 1-0. Ford headed straight to the locker room after the collision due to injury. With less than three minutes left in the opening frame, Tommy Munichiello was awarded a penalty shot but failed to score on Josh Boyko. The Rail Yard Dawgs had the lead going into the first intermission 1-0.

A high scoring second period followed, that featured six goals total between both squads. At 6:41, Austen Swankler scored on the power play increasing Roanoke's lead to 2-0. 21 seconds later, John MacDonald joined in making it 3-0. However, at 13:24, Zack Nazzarett put the Mayhem on the board. Just over a minute later, Jake Goldowski brought the Mayhem to within one. With nearly four minutes remaining in the second period, Mac Jansen scored making it a 4-2 game. Although, Dan Winslow struck back 23 seconds after that with a goal of his own. Completing the second frame with a score of 4-3 in Roanoke's favor.

Entering into the third period, the scoring continued. Over three minutes in, Munichiello was able to score his 23rd goal of the season. Fighting continued throughout with Billy Roche and Justin Kelly going at it, as well as Frank Trazzera joining in later. At 13:24, Michael Krupinski scored bringing the Mayhem back to within one. Two and half minutes later, Parker Allison tied the game up 5-5 in this scoring-bonanza. The clock wound down and the game was heading to overtime.

In overtime, Joe Widmar sent a pass next to the net to Stephen Alvo who tipped in the puck for the overtime victory 6-5 in favor of the Rail Yard Dawgs.

The Mayhem continue their weekend in Roanoke facing off against the Rail Yard Dawgs tomorrow night at 7:05pm. The Mayhem return to the Coliseum for their final homestand of the regular season against the Huntsville Havoc on Friday, April 4th at 7:00pm for Golf Night. Guarantee your seat by purchasing tickets at maconmayhem.com

