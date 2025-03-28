Thunderbolts Shut Out 5-0 At Huntsville

Huntsville, Ala.: Although the effort was without question there for Evansville, the start of the Thunderbolts' final regular season road trip did not go as planned, as despite being nearly even in shots, the Thunderbolts were defeated 5-0 by the Havoc on Friday night at Von Braun Center. The Thunderbolts' next home game will be on Sunday, March 30th against the Peoria Rivermen at 3:05pm CT.

The Havoc got off to an early start, with goals from Nathan Berke 2:24 into the game, followed by Buster Larsson at 3:45 to give the Havoc a 2-0 lead. Evansville stopped the bleeding for the rest of the period and outshot the Havoc 12-5 in the second period, yet Huntsville scored the second period's only goals, scored by Giovanni Procopio at 7:47 and Zack Conner at 18:46 to extend the lead to 4-0. Evansville never gave up and continued to put as much to the net as possible, however they simply could not find a way to get a goal on the board, with one final goal against scored by the Havoc's Austin Alger at 3:16 to make it a 5-0 final score. It was certainly a game full of bad luck for Evansville that was better to get out of the way before the playoffs. In goal, Cole Ceci finished with 31 saves on 36 shots on goal. The Thunderbolts and Havoc meet again on Saturday, March 29th at Von Braun Center.

