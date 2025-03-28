Dawgs Bounce Back with 6-5 OT Win Over Macon

March 28, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs (31-16-5) survived in a wild game on Friday night, taking a 6-5 overtime win over the Macon Mayhem (20-28-5) at Berglund Center. Stephen Alvo notched the game-winner with 12.2 seconds left in overtime, and Roanoke got goals from Nick Ford, Austen Swankler, Johnny Macdonald, Mac Jansen, and Tommy Munichiello.

In his first game back from the injured reserve since March 12, Macdonald set the tone by fighting Macon's Jake Maynard right from the opening puck drop for his team-leading fifth fighting major of the season. That gave Roanoke a huge boost, as the Dawgs outshot the Mayhem 17-3 at one point in the first period. After an interception in his own zone, Roanoke rookie Tim Manning would find Ford on a long outlet pass at the Macon blue line. Ford used a strong power move to drive to the net and flipped the puck to the roof of the net for his 20th goal of the season at 7:23. Roanoke forward Tommy Munichiello would get a penalty shot at 17:41 after a Macon tripping call, but couldn't quite pot it for the Dawgs. The Mayhem had two power play chances and the Dawgs would have one in the opening 20 minutes, but Roanoke's 1-0 lead from Ford's opener would last into the intermission.

It seemed as if Roanoke would run away in the second period, scoring twice in the span of 21 seconds. Swankler rattled one through the equipment of Macon goaltender Josh Boyko at 6:41 to make it 2-0 for Roanoke, then Macdonald rifled the puck from above the left-wing circle at 7:02 to make it a 3-0 lead. Macon answered back with two quick goals by Zack Nazzarett at 13:24 and Jake Goldowski at 14:38 to pull the game back within one score. Jansen would slam home a loose puck from a net-front scramble at 16:03 to push Roanoke back in front by a pair, but just 23 seconds later, Macon's Dan Winslow scored for the visitors. It was a 4-3 game after two periods, with Macon outshooting Roanoke 15-12 in the middle frame.

Roanoke extended its lead early in the third period when Munichiello slid the puck home at 3:22 to make it 5-3, giving the Dawgs some extra breathing room. Macon wouldn't go away though, tallying a top shelf missile by Michael Krupinski at 13:24 and a long-range effort that got deflected from the initial shot of Parker Allison at 15:54 that tied the game at 5-all. The game would head into overtime, and a Macon turnover in the final 20 seconds in its own zone found Joe Widmar. Widmar played the puck cross-crease to Alvo for an easy tap-in, as the Dawgs ended their three-game losing streak with a big home win.

Austyn Roudebush saved 28-of-33 shots faced in net for Roanoke, Boyko stopped 40-of-46 shots faced in net for the Mayhem. Roanoke went 1-for-5 on the power play, while the Mayhem were 0-for-5 on their power play chances.

The Rail Yard Dawgs stay home on Saturday, March 29 against the Macon Mayhem for Yellowstone Night sponsored by Bug Man Exterminating at Berglund Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 P.M. EST in the Star City. Single game tickets for the season are on sale now online and at Berglund Center box office, and playoff packages for the 2025 President's Cup Playoffs are on sale now through the Rail Yard Dawgs' front office.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from March 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.