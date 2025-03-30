Rivermen Rout Ice Flyers 5-0 on Saturday

March 30, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen dominated the Pensacola Ice Flyers in a 5-0 rout on Friday night at Carver Arena as head coach Jean-Guy Trudel picked up his 400th career coaching victory and the Rivermen their 38th victory of the season.

Peoria got on the board first as Jordan Ernst skated down the left wing side right of the corner and unloaded a high-rising wrist-shot that sailed across the body of Pensacola netminder Brody Claeys and into the back of the net. Ernst's goal came just under seven minutes into the contest to put the Rivermen up 1-0. Griffen Fox added his second goal in two nights as he spun off a hit along the left-wing wall and curled into the high slot. Seeing skating room, Fox took a stride and rifled a hard wrist shot past Claeys, who was screened in front. Fox's ninth of the season put the Rivermen up 2-0 and goaltender Nick Latinovich held firm with seven saves in the first period.

The Rivermen added their third goal of the game as Mike Gelatt received a pass across the ice from left to right in the offensive zone. Gelatt skated right but fired a shot back across to his left that beat Claeys over the blocker for his ninth goal of the season. Jacob King added on his first in the professional ranks as Braydon Barker curled behind the net with the puck before sending a pass across the crease to King on the right side of the net. King fired a one-timer into the back of the net for his first goal and point in the SPHL.

Brendan Rons added on his first goal of the SPHL ranks as he sent a hard wrist shot on net from the high slot early in the third period to give the Rivermen a 5-0 lead. In the end, goaltender Nick Latinovich made 18 saves for his first shutout of the season. The Rivermen have shut out opponents in four of their last five games heading into the final three-game stretch before the playoffs.

Peoria will be on the road on Sunday afternoon as they take on the Thunderbolts of Evansville at 3:05 pm at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.

