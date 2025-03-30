Manning Signs SPC, Widmar Placed on IR

March 30, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Sunday that the team has signed rookie forward Tim Manning to a standard player contract. Additionally, veteran forward Joe Widmar has been placed on the 14-day injured reserve list. Widmar will be eligible to return for the Dawgs on Sunday, April 13, potentially the final day of games during the first round of the President's Cup Playoffs.

Manning joined the Dawgs out of Albertus Magnus College (NCAA-DIII) on March 6, where he played previously with former Dawg Gustav Müller. The 24-year-old rookie had previously signed two PTO contracts and played in 10 games for Roanoke, scoring his first pro goal on March 29 and adding two assists, eight penalty minutes, and an even plus/minus rating so far. The five-foot-ten forward had a strong career at Albertus Magnus, notching 28 goals, 32 assists, 38 penalty minutes, and a plus-25 rating in 97 career collegiate games. Manning had 21 points as a sophomore in the 2022-23 season, then had back-to-back seasons with 17 points before turning pro with Roanoke. Prior to college, the Concord, Ohio native had junior hockey experience in the NAHL, EHL, and USPHL Premier in addition to being the captain for two seasons at Holderness School (USHS).

Widmar is in his eighth professional season overall and is in his second stint in the Star City in between ECHL call-ups since joining Roanoke back in November. The veteran center has been excellent with the Dawgs, recording eight goals, 20 assists, 16 penalty minutes, and a plus-four rating in 23 games this season. The six-foot-one forward started this season in Rapid City, playing in seven games for the Rush before he was placed on waivers, then suited up for the Bloomington Bison and Fort Wayne Komets after first leaving Roanoke back on November 20. Widmar has extensive experience across several pro leagues, appearing for 10 ECHL teams, a French team, a Polish team, and four teams in the SPHL (Roanoke, Peoria, Quad City, and Pensacola). The Northbrook, Illinois native has 79 points in 183 career ECHL games, while dominating the SPHL with 170 points (47 goals, 123 assists) and a plus-42 rating in 153 career regular season appearances during his stints in this league. In his 49 combined appearances for Pensacola and Peoria last season, Widmar managed to record 16 goals and 39 assists for a whopping 55 points. The right-shot centerman initially turned pro with Peoria before the 2017-18 campaign following his sophomore season at UMass (NCAA-DI), after Widmar totaled four goals and eight assists throughout his 57 career collegiate games.

The Rail Yard Dawgs are at home today, March 30 against the Fayetteville Marksmen at Berglund Center. Puck drop is slated for 3:05 P.M. EST in the Star City. Single game tickets for the season are on sale now online and at Berglund Center box office, and playoff packages for the 2025 President's Cup Playoffs are on sale now through the Rail Yard Dawgs' front office.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from March 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.