Dawgs Can't Complete Comeback in 5-3 Loss to Marksmen

March 30, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs (32-17-5) mounted a valiant comeback effort but fell short, losing 5-3 to the Fayetteville Marksmen (28-19-7) at Berglund Center. Tommy Munichiello (2 G, 1 A) and Austen Swankler (1 G, 1 A) scored for the Dawgs.

Roanoke roared out of the gate for the third straight day, notching 14 of the game's first 17 shots on goal. After an ugly hit to Roanoke's Mac Jansen, Billy Roche dropped the mitts and went after Fayetteville's John Aonso for some retribution at 1:38 as both players got fighting majors. The entire period was extremely chippy, but the Dawgs would draw first blood. Swankler was able to snap a shot from the left-wing side at 15:28 to open the scoring. After no penalties were called in the first 15 minutes of a wildly physical game, the Dawgs were on the wrong side of a few whistles that gave Fayetteville consecutive power play chances, including a 5-on-3 chance. Kyler Head would tie the score in the final two minutes of the period for the Marksmen, and the game was tied 1-1 after 20 minutes.

The second period saw a let-down for Roanoke mentally, as frustration set in for the Dawgs. Fayetteville outshot Roanoke 14-7 in the frame and ripped off three goals. The first came by Trent Grimshaw on the man-advantage at 3:34 to give Fayetteville its first lead. Grimshaw fired a long-range effort at 12:52 that doubled the lead for the Marksmen to 3-1. In the final three seconds of the period, a centering pass found Jeremy Gervais in the slot, and his shot to the top left corner of the net made it 4-1 heading to the final period.

The Dawgs dug deep in the last 20 minutes, hitting the iron twice and having half a dozen chances go just inches wide or short of crossing the Fayetteville goal line. Munichiello would bring one back for the Dawgs on a turnover by the Marksmen into the middle of their own zone, and the Roanoke winger lit the lamp with a laser at 2:36. Just 13 seconds later, Munichiello jammed home the feed by Carson Gallagher, and the Dawgs had brought the game back within one. Roanoke outshot Fayetteville 14-9 in the frame and had plenty of high-quality opportunities to tie the game, but John Moncovich would pot an empty-net goal for the Marksmen to seal their 5-3 win in the final 23 seconds. The Dawgs finish off their regular season home slate with a 21-4-3 mark.

Tyler Roy stopped 25-of-29 shots faced in net for the Dawgs, while Mason Beaupit stopped 32-of-35 shots faced in net for the Marksmen. Roanoke went 0-for-2 on the power play, while the Marksmen went 2-for-5 on their power play chances.

The Rail Yard Dawgs hit the road for their final series of the regular season starting on Friday, April 4 against the Knoxville Ice Bears at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 P.M. EST in Tennessee. Single game tickets for the season are on sale now online and at Berglund Center box office, and playoff packages for the 2025 President's Cup Playoffs are on sale now through the Rail Yard Dawgs' front office.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from March 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.