Peoria Falls to Evansville in Overtime 3-2

March 30, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

PEORIA, IL - In a tough finish to an exceptional weekend, the Peoria Rivermen fell 3-2 to the Evansville Thunderbolts in overtime on Sunday afternoon at the Ford Center in Evansville.

The Rivermen struck first after a point shot from Kylar Fenton on the right-wing side was deflected into the top-shelf by Griffen Fox right in front. Fox's goal marked his fourth point in three games and put the Rivermen in front 1-0 midway through the first period. Evansville found the tying goal in the final minute before intermission to tie the game up 1-1. It marked the first goal the Rivermen had given up in over 200 minutes of play dating back to March 22 in Huntsville.

Both the Rivermen and the Thunderbolts had quality chances in the second period, though Peoria had more of them. Despite out-shooting Evansville 15-7 in the period, both teams remained tied 1-1 after forty minutes of play.

Peoria took the lead midway through the third period while on the power play as Mike Gelatt received a cross-ice pass from Michael Ferrandino. Gelatt's one-timer from the right-wing circle marked his sixth consecutive game with a goal and it put the Rivermen up 2-1. But a few minutes later, late in the game, the Thunderbolts tied it off a deflected shot from the point.

With the score tied going into overtime, Peoria hoped to end their weekend on a high note in the place of their last overtime triumph. A late penalty on Gelatt was paid to those plans. The penalty gave the Thunderbolts a five-minute power play, and it was the opening they needed. A point shot from the high slot produced a rebound that was jumped on and buried by Evansville's Scott Kirton to win the game for the Thunderbolts, in a contest they never led.

Peoria will close out the season with a home-and-home series against the rival Quad City Storm on Friday and Saturday, April 4 and 5. The series will not only determine who wins the yearly series between the Rivermen and the Storm, but will likely determine who Peoria will play in the first round of the playoffs.

