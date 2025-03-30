Thunderbolts Rally Twice, But Fall Short 5-2 at Huntsville

Huntsville, Ala.: It was a much better showing for Evansville, rallying twice from one-goal deficits to tie the game, however penalties proved costly towards the end as Evansville fell short by a 5-2 score on Saturday night at Von Braun Center. The Thunderbolts' next home game will be on Sunday, March 30th against the Peoria Rivermen at 3:05pm CT.

Once again, Huntsville was able to open the scoring early, as Robbie Fisher scored at 3:19 on a two-on-one rush. In large part due to great play from goaltender Cole Ceci, Evansville stayed only down by one goal for the next full period and eventually tied the game 1-1 at 12:44 of the second period, as Logan vande Meerakker sniped in a shot from the near hashmarks. However, the Havoc retook the lead a few minutes later at 17:49 as Buster Larsson made it a 2-1 game. Evansville got off to a strong start in the third period as Benjamin Lindberg tied the game at 1:32, assisted by Myles Abbate and Joey Berkopec. Unfortunately, a costly 7 minutes of penalties would eventually lead to Huntsville taking a 3-2 lead at 12:45, as Dylan Stewart scored only three seconds after the penalties expired. The Havoc added two empty net goals late to make it a 5-2 final score, at 17:56 from Matt Allen and at 19:07 from Giovanni Procopio.

Vande Meerakker and Lindberg each scored one goal, while Cole Ceci finished with 44 saves on 47 shots on goal. The Thunderbolts and Havoc do not meet again this regular season but could meet in the first round of the President's Cup Playoffs, with Huntsville winning the regular season series 6-3.

