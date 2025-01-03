Havoc Games to Air Locally on WAFF 48.3

For the first time outside of FloSports, Huntsville Havoc fans will be able to catch the action on local television. In partnership with WAFF and Gray Media, four Havoc games will be broadcast live on WAFF 48.3, bringing the excitement of Havoc hockey straight to local homes.

The broadcast schedule includes two home games and two road matchups:

January 17 - Home game

February 6 - Road game at Roanoke

February 14 - Road game at Knoxville

March 1 - Home game

This partnership marks a major step in increasing accessibility for Havoc fans across the region. While FloSports remains the primary platform for streaming, the collaboration with WAFF and Grey Media opens the door for more local fans to experience the thrill of Havoc hockey.

"We're thrilled to expand our reach and bring more games to the local community," said President, Justin Strickland. "We appreciate FloSports and Gray Media for making this possible and for continuing to support our growth."

